New details about Old State Road T-bone accident Monday

The two drivers involved in a T-bone accident just east of Jacksonville on Monday are presumably recovering at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

New details are being released by a representative of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department that was a first responder to the accident at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.

According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Crouse, the accident involved 26 year old Christopher J. Towry, of Beardstown, and 20 year old Cydney E. Myers, of Mattoon. Towry was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup, while Myers was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Deputy Crouse explains what he believes to have occurred at the intersection of Mobil Road and Old State Road Monday afternoon. In this statement, Deputy Crouse refers to Towry, the driver of the truck, as Unit 1, while Myers’ car is Unit 2.

“It is my opinion that Unit 1 was northbound on Mobil Road. Unit 2 appeared to be eastbound on Old State Road. It is my opinion that Unit 1 failed to obey a stop sign and struck Unit 2 on the passenger’s side, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The driver of Unit 2 was airlifted to Springfield. She was conscious and alert on scene and had a cut over her left eye. In speaking with her father, he said that she had suffered a couple of broken ribs but there were no other injuries to the driver of Unit 2 reported to me.”

Representatives of the City of Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments were both also on hand to assist with emergency response and reopening traffic on Old Jacksonville Road.