New details in Meredosia police chief domestic assault case

New details in the case of Meredosia’s current police chief have been revealed in a story released in Saturday’s Jacksonville Journal Courier.

According to the local paper’s report, 48 year old Curtis W. Williams, of rural Chambersburg, held a gun to the back of a woman’s head and threatened to shoot her during a domestic dispute, according to charging documents filed this week by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Williams was arrested Dec. 8 on charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault after authorities were called early in the morning on December 8th to a residence in rural Chambersburg.

The Journal Courier further revealed what the Pike County State’s Attorney’s office contends is the reasoning for each of the charges, both Class A Misdemeanors. The domestic battery charge alleges that Williams made physical contact in a manner that was insulting or provoking the female victim, who was known to Williams, by shoving her onto a bed. The aggravated-assault charge presumes that Williams knowingly held a firearm to the back of the woman’s head and threatened to shoot her.