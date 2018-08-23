New details in weekend arrest of Virginia Police Chief for DUI

The city of Virginia’s Police Chief was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

30 year old Wesley Helmich has been the Virginia Police Chief since November of last year. According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, Helmich was involved in a single vehicle accident a few miles west of Virginia in the northeastern section of the Arenzville township Sunday evening.

Preliminary investigative reports from state police indicate that Helmich was traveling on a black 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred. Authorities say Helmich’s motorcycle was traveling on Virginia Road towards the intersection of Old Bethel Church Road when, for unknown reasons, his bike left the roadway and drove up and embankment before coming to a rest.

As a result of the crash, Helmich was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A hospital spokesperson told the Cass County Star-Gazette that Helmich was treated in the emergency room and released. Helmich did have one passenger, 25 year old Jenna Mae Leann Brooks of Peoria, though she apparently did not suffer any injuries, or at least ones that would require a trip to the hospital.

State police say the Virginia chief has been cited for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.