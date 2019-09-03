New Fire Trucks, Rehabbing Railroad Crossings, Streets and Public Lots on Tap for City of Jax Fall Projects

The fall is going to be a busy month for the City of Jacksonville. Street projects, new fire trucks, and some rehab on railroad crossings will all be visible signs of the city updating and changing things throughout the city.

Mayor Andy Ezard talks about the new million dollar fire trucks landing at the fire department in October. “I think there is going to be a little pomp & circumstance on this because they’re a big investment. It’s a $1.4 million dollar investment to replace aging trucks. I think one truck costs more than the other, but we even scaled the options on the trucks back. They need a little showcase, and the community should be proud of the direction our fire department is going. There’s going to be some things announced about the trucks when they get here. I won’t steal their thunder. We can look for those new trucks near the end of October. We’ve got two new ones coming and we’re really happy about that.”



Ezard says they will sell off the two trucks they are replacing to get some return on the large investment. “At the next [city council] meeting we will probably put those old trucks out for surplus bids. One will still be usable for another, smaller fire department somewhere, so we will get some return on some value. We’ll get a little money back. One might be ready to scrap. I’m not really sure.”



Ezard says that many of the railroad crossing projects that were due to be done last week have been pushed back a week. North Clay, North East, Brown, Johnson, and Black Lane can all expect some closures at some point as the railroad company works to replace ties and rehab some crossings.

Ezard says some street projects coming up to fix parking lots and streets. “We have some street projects coming up in mid-September. You’ll notice a couple of parking lots that are going to get rehabbed downtown – the one next door to Mugsy’s and Fresh Press, the one behind The Depot and Don’s Place. We’re going to dress those lots up. We’ve got some similar projects close to downtown – Sandy that didn’t get done all the way down, that part on Church Street, Mauvaistarre. Those are some overlay projects that we’ve got coming up. We have a lot to do this Fall.”



Ezard believes that the street department will have most of the work completed before the end of the fall.