New IL Law Pushes Corporate Boards Towards Diversity

Illinois is making it a law to be more diverse on corporate boards. Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Tuesday that works to increase diverse voices on corporate boards across the state. The new law directs publicly-traded companies headquartered in Illinois to submit an annual report to the Secretary of State’s Office on the representation of female and minority board members in the company and their practices for identifying and appointing diverse leadership to their board. Pritzker says it will benefit companies by having more perspectives. “Illinois businesses have a hand in just about every major industry. I’m very proud in being a partner in helping those businesses thrive. From my own experiences, I know that having more perspectives at the table consistently leads to better outcomes.”

The University of Illinois systems will then study the demographic makeup of boards across the state and establish a rating system for those businesses in an effort to increase diversity in corporate leadership.

Beginning in 2021, reports from corporations will report to the Secretary of State’s Office by January 1 each year, and the U of I will publish its analysis by March 1 of each year.

House Bill 3394 takes effect immediately.