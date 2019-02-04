New Law Brings Optional Hunter Safety Courses to Public Schools in Illinois

A new law is working to bring hunting education into Illinois classrooms. WICS reports that the new law is meant to help educate kids on the history behind hunting in Illinois, as well as teach them safety and hunting etiquette.Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer of Edwardsville said the new law is meant to help students learn the history behind hunting in Illinois.

The Illinois State Board of Education is now in charge of coming up with the curriculum. Sen. Plummer said the curriculum could also include things like weapon safety and licensing. Educators said they are glad the course is an option for schools and are not mandated. This law would not allow firearms on school property as part of the class.

Senator Plummer hopes to see the course rolled out in schools in 2020 or 2021.