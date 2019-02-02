New Law Ends Discrimination Against Living Organ Donors

A new law has been signed to end discrimination against living organ donors with insurance companies. Previously in Illinois, living tissue and organ donors faced extreme odds with health and life insurance companies as well as employers to donate life-saving organs and tissues to those in need. According to a report from Illinois NPR, there were 4000 Illinoisans on the waiting list for a kidney last year; and only 1 in 5 kidney transplants come from a living donor.

According to a press release from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office, the new law prohibits employers from retaliating against an employee for requesting or obtaining a leave of absence to undergo an organ donation and prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage or increasing premiums or rates for living donors for disability, life and long-term care insurance. It also tasks the Secretary of State with creating and maintaining an opt-in organ and tissue donor registry.

The law takes effect at the beginning of the year.