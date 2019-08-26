New Law Prohibits Smoking in Vehicles With Minors

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 26 at 12:15pm

House Bill 2276, was signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker yesterday. The new law prohibits smoking in vehicles with any passengers under the age of 18.

According to a WICS TV 20 report, the measure passed through the Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives and is sponsored by State Senator Julie Morrison and State Representative Jonathan Caroll.

Representatives of the Lung association said in a statement that the new law is vital in protecting the health of children, especially in small confined spaces such as vehicles.

Every year, more than 41,000 people in the U.S. die from secondhand smoke exposure.

Illinois is now one of the only states that prohibits smoking in vehicles with people under 18.

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2020.