New Law Requiring Dental Exams For Students

Parents may have one more requirement to send their kids back to school next year. A state law signed in January is asking parents to get their kids to have a full dental exam. The exams will be required for students entering kindergarten, second grade, and sixth grade. The compliance dates haven’t been officially set yet by the Illinois Department of Public Health, so enforcement may not begin until next year.

Some dental experts say that oral health has a direct correlation to productivity in the classroom. They also say it’s a way to re-educate students to stay away from sugary, caffeinated beverages and to push flossing and regular brushing for ongoing self-care. The law is likely to take effect next Fall.