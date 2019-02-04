New Law Streamlines Medicaid By Reducing Backlogs and Denials of Coverage

Medicaid will be streamlined in the State of the Illinois beginning yesterday. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a major overhaul to the system that was passed by the legislature back in May. Both Senator Steve McClure and Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer voted in favor of the bill that increased the prompt response to applications, provides re-determinations and payments to providers and decreases the number of Medicaid denials.

Crafted by the Medicaid Legislative Working Group, Senate Bill 1321 enables key state agencies – the Department on Aging, Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Department of Human Services and Department of Innovation and Technology – to lead one of the biggest cross-agency efforts in Illinois history to expand access to health care for low-income Illinoisans and eliminate the application backlog that had grown to more than 120,000 people under previous administrations. According to Riverbender, since taking office, the Pritzker administration has already reduced the backlog to 95,000 applications — a 20 percent reduction.

Illinois began the transition to Medicaid managed care starting in 2011, starting with 30 counties and expanding to all 102 counties with the launch of HealthChoice Illinois in January 2018. About 2.1 million of Illinois’ 2.9 million Medicaid members are now in managed care. As the state’s largest source of health coverage, more than three million Illinoisans rely on Medicaid to meet their health care needs.