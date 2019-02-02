New Measles Requirements in District 117

Jacksonville school district 117 is emphasizing the importance of having student vaccinations this year.

The school board has instituted a strict ban on new students who have not had the required measles vaccinations.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says the change was made after a request came from the Morgan County Health Department. A new state law requires those students without measles vaccinations to sit out of school for 21 days IF measles is detected at the school. Ptacek says the administration is urging students to get the adequate vaccinations before school starts this year. This would apply to new students only. It will be a requirement for those students.

Ptacek says if a student does not have a measles vaccination and there is a measles outbreak, those students will be kept out of school for 21 days.

Teachers report for duty next Monday, and the students’ first day of school is a week from Wednesday, the 14th.