New North Pike EMS Online

Griggsville, Perry, Baylis, and Kinderhook will now have quicker response times for emergency services. The North Pike Volunteer Emergency Medical Service went online last Monday after depending upon county services for over 15 years. The original North Pike EMS was shut down back then due to a lack of volunteers and funding.

The group will be operating out of the Griggsville and North Pike Fire Departments and cover those fire districts. North Pike EMS consists of seven members in the Griggsville and Perry area with several others planning to join after training is completed, according to the EMS’s Facebook page. Jeff Butler, Amy Martin, and Shelby Deeder will be the main coordinators of the group.

The group passed their licensure and state agency inspections on November 25th and will now have the ability to answer emergency calls in the North Pike Fire District within minutes. The group is still seeking donations for minor start up costs, but received a large donation from the Two Rivers Jeep Club. The new service will be on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.