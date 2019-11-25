New Outpatient Veteran Facility Opens Today in Quincy

A new outpatient facility for veterans opens in Quincy today. The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that a 21,000 square foot clinic will begin seeing its first patients today. The new facility will be able to care for up to 8000 veterans. The clinic is run by Iowa City VA Health Care System, which operates several clinics in Iowa and Illinois. The clinic is replacing an older, smaller facility in the area will continue offer services the old clinic did, along with physical therapy, audiology testing and mental health services, among others. The new facility is expected to curtail state veterans from traveling out of state to other VA facilities to receive specific treatments not offered here in the state. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility at 6020 Broadway was held in Quincy on Thursday last week.

