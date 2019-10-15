New Phone Scam In Sangamon County

Sangmon County is warning area residents of a recent phone scam involving jury duty.

WICS TV 20 in Springfield is reporting that Jury Commission Coordinator Michelle Lomelino has received calls alerting them to the scam coming from an automated caller.

The robotic caller claims there’s a warrant out for your arrest for missing jury duty.

It then gives a call back number. When you call that number, the scammer asks for personal information like your Social Security Number, bank account information, etc.

Lomelino says her office doesn’t call anyone for missing jury duty and they will never ask for personal information. If you get one of these calls, you’re asked to contact the police and never give out personal information over the phone.