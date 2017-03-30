New Radiation Oncology Center coming to Passavant

A new service is coming next month to Passavant Area Hospital, that has the potential to help many area patients.

Beginning next Monday, a new Radiation Oncology Center will be opened at 567 North Westgate on the Passavant Campus. This center is a partnership between Passavant and the Regional Cancer Center at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Heather Niemerg, the Director of Oncology Services at Memorial Medical Center, joined WLDS’ AM Conversation earlier this week, where she talked about the partnership between the two hospitals.

Niemerg also spoke about how important the opening of the center could be for Jacksonville area patients, saying that it will save them time by having a location in Jacksonville.

The new Oncology Center will officially open on Monday at 9:30 AM. You can make an appointment or have your physician refer you to a radiation oncologist, call at 217-788-3260.