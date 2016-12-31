New Report Details Problems With DHS

A new report is detailing problems with the Department of Human services that occurred during former Governor Pat Quinn’s administration, regarding the closure of an institution for disabled adults

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that the DHS held what amounted to an auction in April of 2012. A State Official read aloud medical histories of Jacksonville Developmental Center residents. Group home officials then raised their hands for residents they would take.

State Officials required group home operators to promise not to undermine the state’s closure plans, or risk getting no referrals to fill empty beds. 67 businesses signed the loyalty pledge to avoid being shut out.

Former Quinn adviser Jerry Stermer says the system was changed when group home operators complained.

The Tribune’s investigation found at least 42 deaths linked to abuse and neglect in group homes over the last seven years.