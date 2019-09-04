New Rotary Officers Get Right to Work With Healthy Jacksonville Food Distribution

The Jacksonville Rotary Club has introduced their new officers and board of directors this week.

The new officers are President Brittany Henry, President-elect Jon Valuck, Secretary-treasurer Steve Hardin and board of directors members Jane Breen, Pam Daniel, Gina Hayes, Jean Hembrough, Joe Horabik, Sandy Sanders, Chuck Sheaff and Karen Walker.

The club kicks off their continuing service work tonight as they partner with Healthy Jacksonville to present a free healthy foods distribution at Lincoln Elementary.

“We are working in partnership tonight with Healthy Jacksonville for a food distribution at Lincoln School. That is something that started with a district grant that we applied for last year. So with that partnership we have built with Healthy Jacksonville, we were asked to partner with them again, so we are volunteering with them this evening.”

the food distribution event starts at 6pm and participants are encouraged to bring sturdy food containers like cardboard boxes or a wagon to haul food items.

The project is made possible by a $3,200 grant from the Passavant Area Hospital Healthy Jacksonville program. Volunteers from Passavant Area Hospital, Healthy Jacksonville, Illinois College Rotaract Club, Jacksonville Interact Club and Nestle will work the event to assist families as they select groceries and participate in the other activities.