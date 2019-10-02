New Round of Adult-Use Cannabis License Application Process Starts Today

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced yesterday that applications for adult use cannabis licenses for new dispensing organizations are now available on the IDFPR website.

The applications will be accepted by the department starting on December 10, 2019 and must be submitted by 12:00 p.m. on January 2, 2020. Applications will start being reviewed following the January 2 deadline, with seventy-five conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses awarded by May 1, 2020.

So far, only current medical dispensaries have been able to apply. Chris Slaby with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation say those places that fall under the social equity section from the map released on Monday will receive preferential treatment in the application process.

Once IDFPR awards a conditional license, the applicant has 180 days to find a location within its Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Region to operate. That location cannot be within 1,500 feet of another licensed dispensing organization. Morgan, Scott, Greene, Cass, Brown, Schuyler, and Pike all fall under the West Central Non-metropolitan Area and will have 3 licenses granted.