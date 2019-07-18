New Scams Target Social Security

Social Security officials in Springfield are warning against a new round of scams aimed at the elderly.

Jessica Goodman is the operations supervisor at the office in Springfield.

Goodman says new scams surface every other week. This one claims Social Security is taking away your social security number.

Goodman says the same thinking, refusal to give out any information should be applied when dealing with e mails. She says people should make sure the final three letters on an e mail address should be gov. Anything else is a scam.

Goodman says a person always has the option not to give out any part of their social security number if they so choose. She says some ask for the last four numbers, which are less important than the first three numbers. Those numbers indicate from where you live.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

