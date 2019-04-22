New Slate of Aldermen to Be Sworn In Tonight

The Jacksonville City Council will swear in new members and hear about a summer lunch program drive for children at their meeting this evening.

New members Brandon Adams in Ward 3 and Eren White-Williams in Ward 1 will be sworn in alongside returning alderman Tony Williams in Ward 2, Mike Bartlett in Ward 3, Aaron Scott in Ward 4, and Don Cook in Ward 5.

In executive appointments, Kevin Heitz will be named to fill a seat on the Jacksonville Fireman’s Pension Fund Board. Bryan Nyberg will fill a seat with the Jacksonville Police Pension Fund Board.

Sandy Heaton, from the Take It To the Streets campaign, will discuss the details of the summer lunch program campaign with the board during the workshop session. The Utility Department will have a brief presentation about the retirement of Water Superintendent Jack Cosner directly after.

The Parks & Lakes committee will discuss amending rental hours and fees for the Community Park Center, accept a proposal for repair to the Golf Course, discuss the lease of Jacksonville Area Baseball for use of the city’s ball fields, outline rules and regulations for golf cart usage at Lake Jacksonville, and discuss a partnership with the Bob Freesen YMCA.

Planning and public works will discuss accepting a proposal for lawn spraying from Sam’s Mowing and a TIF application for Ed Killam’s property at 19 South Central Park Plaza on the square. The council will then go into executive session to discuss collective bargaining, property acquisitions, and pending litigation involving personnel.

The council’s workshop meeting begins at 6PM with the regular meeting beginning in the Council Chamber at 7PM.