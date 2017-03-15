New State Budget Won’t Save Wells Center As Is

A head of a local agency that treats substance abuse says he now has a little better direction about the future of a 50-year-old Jacksonville institution.

Wells Center executive director Bruce Carter met with state comptroller Susana Mendoza yesterday.

While both parties banter the political football back and forth, Carter is looking at how he can keep substance abuse treatment in Jacksonville. And that may mean giving up board, or local control.

Carter is now concerned about keeping up payroll, while searching for that third party, which ideally would be in better financial shape to take the financial hits.

He says a new state budget can’t save the Wells Center from the inevitable.

Carter says the closest treatments centers to Jacksonville are in Quincy, Peoria and Springfield. But, he says they are few and far between south of Jacksonville.