New Website Launched to Help Claim and Track Stimulus Payments

Claiming your federal stimulus check will be an easier process now, thanks to a new website.

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, launched the Get My Payment website today, in an effort to assist people in claiming and then tracking their federal stimulus checks.

A reported 80 million people started receiving their stimulus payments via direct deposit to their bank accounts last Friday.

This first wave of payments were sent to those who had elected to receive a direct deposit of their federal income tax return in either 2018 or 2019, and are scheduled to be completed by today.

The Get My Payment website is designed to help those who did not submit banking information to the IRS when filing their taxes.

The website will ask for a user to enter their mailing address, date of birth and social security number to register, and will also give the user the opportunity to enter banking information to help speed up the process by electing for the direct deposit option.

Users will also need to have their 2018 or 2019 tax return information including the amount of their tax return as verification of their identity when entering their bank information.

The site also has an area for people who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 19 to be able to claim their stimulus finds.

Users can then track the status of their payment once their information has been confirmed.

The U.S. Treasury and the IRS is warning the public to watch out for possible scams related to stimulus payments. Officials say that email phishing attempts, phone call scams have been reported of scammers attempting to intercept information to steal stimulus payments.

They say that the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media for personal or financial information.

To access the site, logon to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment