New Year’s Eve Joke Show A Hit

The Playhouse on the Square in downtown Jacksonville rang in the new year with laughter. The New Years Eve Joke Show made it’s inaugural run last year and Director Ken Bradbury says this year was even better.

Bradbury says that the show went well and was very well received.

Bradbury says with the great reception of the first two shows, the Joke show might become an annual event at the Playhouse.

If you missed the Joke show or still want more comedy, the Playhouse on the Square will be putting on a lighthearted one act comedy called The Coal Diamond next month.