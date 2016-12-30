New Years Eve Joke Show Sold Out

The Playhouse on the Square in downtown Jacksonville will be ringing in the new year with laughter. The New Years Eve Joke Show made it’s inaugural run last year and Director Ken Bradbury says it was well received.

Bradbury says that the sold out joke show has a very loose structure.

Bradbury says that the show doesn’t have anything raunchy and that they are trying to steer away from politics.

The show starts at 5 o’clock and runs for about an hour. Bradbury says you should be out of the playhouse just in time to go eat New Year’s Eve dinner.