Nichols Park Pool Gives Thanks, Announces Remaining Dates for 2019

The Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department and Nichols Park Pool Management extend thanks to all those who attended the pool this summer and made it an enjoyable season.

In a press release this morning the Parks and Lakes Department outlined the schedule for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Pool will be open this Saturday and Sunday August 24th and 25th and the following Saturday, Sunday and Monday for all three days of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

The pool will be open both Saturdays from 12:30 pm to 8:00 pm, and from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm both Sundays and on Labor Day, Monday September 2nd

Opening day of next season is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday May 23rd, 2020.