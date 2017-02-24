No Action Taken at Last Night’s South Jacksonville Meeting

South Jacksonville Village Trustees held a closed session for more than two hours at last night’s special meeting.

After the lengthy discussion however, no action was taken by the Board of Trustees.

Mayor Steve Waltrip could neither confirm nor deny exactly what was discussed at last night’s meeting. Presumably, however, the lengthy discussions dealt with the status of Police Chief Joshua Hallock, who was placed on administrative leave several weeks ago.

Hallock, along with his attorney Tyson Manker, were present for around an hour-and-a-half of the closed session.

Mayor Waltrip did not comment as to when any further action might be taken regarding Hallock or his employment status with the Village.

The Board of Trustees will meet again for their regularly scheduled meeting next Thursday, March 2nd. The agenda for that meeting, however, has yet to be released to the public.