By Anthony Engle on September 28 at 9:34am

Classes have been cancelled at Jacksonville High School today.

Reports from the school are that a transformer has blown, causing a power outage that has apparently incapacitated the building to the extent that the ability of student learning was compromised, though the outage should only last for a short time.

Also, the annual blood drive scheduled at Jacksonville High School today has also been cancelled.

Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Monday, October 1st.