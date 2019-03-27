No injuries reported after rollover crash at U.S. 67 and IL 104

A car apparently rolled over off U.S. 67 near the IL 104 exit ramp this morning.

The Jacksonville Fire Department, as well as the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and LifeStar Ambulance Services, responded to an emergency call of a car overturned in an embankment in the area where U.S. 67 and IL Route 104 are connected.

At the time of the call, the witness supposedly told the dispatcher that there was a person trapped in the overturned vehicle.

However, when emergency officials arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle had found a way to exit the overturned car.

Jacksonville Fire Department Lieutenant Matt Summers details the course of the call.

“We received a call of an overturned vehicle at US 67 and IL 104, at the off-ramp, just a few minutes before 9 a.m. The driver, to my understanding, had fallen asleep and just missed the corner and rolled over the vehicle. She was most likely luckily wearing her seat belt and didn’t sustain any injuries. She didn’t even go to the hospital, refused service and was checked out by EMTs on scene.”

There were reportedly no passengers in the vehicle when it turned over this morning.