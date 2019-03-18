No major flooding expected this week along Illinois River

Official records of flood levels in West Central Illinois have reached or are approaching moderate levels.

Data from the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows minor flood stages on the Illinois River: in Beardstown, in Meredosia, and at LaGrange Lock and Dam. This offers the potential for moderate flood stages to be met, but forecasts show little chance for major flood stages.

In Beardstown, the official flood stage sits at 14 feet, with the action point to begin any precautionary measures at 13 feet. The measuring point to declare a moderate level of floods in Beardstown is 18 feet. According to official measurements, the Illinois River at Beardstown reached a moderate flood stage last Tuesday morning. Current forecasts show a small raise in water levels, with a 20 foot plateau later this week to stay for about a day and a half. The forecasts then show a slight decline, though only down half an inch by next Monday the 25th.

In Meredosia, the minor flood stage is 17 feet. This was reached last week, and waters have increased in the minor flood stage, though moderate levels are measured at 22 feet. A recent measurement shows water levels at around 18.3 feet. The forecast calls for a high level just under 19 feet, and that waters will stay at this level for about 2 days this weekend.

At LaGrange Lock and Dam, the minor flood stage is 23 feet. This was reached early last week, but moderate levels are measured at 27 feet. Current measurements show levels at just over 24 feet. The waters will plateau at 24.6 feet Friday, and for just a little over a day.

