No meeting tonight, committee meeting before regular on Dec. 6th

It seems the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will take another week to let that Thanksgiving dinner settle on their stomachs before meeting again.

The last Thursday of every month is typically reserved for a committee of the whole session, where trustees can gather to discuss the pertinent topics and issues that immediately require their attention. No official action is ever taken at a committee of the whole meeting, but the meetings are important to hash out details of plans and decisions that are voted on during regular board meetings, which are almost always the first Thursday of the month.

However, there will be no committee of the whole session tonight. Instead, a committee of the whole session has been set for 6 p.m. on December 6th, when the trustees are already scheduled to gather for their Regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m.

Earlier this month, the regular monthly board meeting was on the 1st. Then, a committee of the whole session was held on the 8th. Finally, a special board meeting was conducted on the 15th. With the Thanksgiving holiday removing the possibility for meeting last Thursday, the Board of trustees will now have both a committee of the whole session and regular board meeting next week on the 6th.

Mayor Jennings has informed WLDS/WEAI News of two talking points set for the committee of the whole session at 6 p.m. So far, the trustees will discuss adding an additional restaurant gaming license, and a brief closed session will be held to discuss personnel issues.

According to Jennings, there are five action items secured for the regular Board meeting at 7 p.m. Trustees will decide on the 2019 Board Meeting schedule, the 2019 Holiday schedule, an Illinois Municipal League insurance renewal, the village tax levy, and adding that one 1 additional restaurant gaming license.