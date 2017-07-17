No one hurt after Pike County crash involving two police vehicles

No one is hurt after a weekend accident in Pike County involving two police vehicles.

Illinois State Police are reporting that the accident occurred on I-72 near milepost 40 at around 3 p.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigations indicate that an Illinois State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck on I-72 near that location. A second vehicle, driven by a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy, stopped to assist the Illinois State Police Officer with the traffic stop.

Both police vehicle were parked on the right hand shoulder of the interstate with their flashing emergency lights activated. A third vehicle, a 2012 Freightliner truck tractor-trailer combination, was traveling eastbound on I-72 near the location of the traffic stop. The Freightliner truck tractor-trailer, driven by 76-year old Olin Rabe of Hannibal, Missouri, failed to change lanes and yield to the emergency vehicles. As a result, the trailer unit of Rabe’s vehicle sideswiped the driver’s side doors of both police vehicles.

The Illinois State Police Officer was inside his squad car, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy was outside the vehicle speaking with the State Police Officer when the squad car was struck. Reports claim that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Rabe was cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicles and improper lane usage.