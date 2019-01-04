No one hurt, house a total loss in Waverly fire

No one is injured, though a family suffered the total loss of their home after a fire in Waverly earlier this week.

According to Waverly Fire Chief Glen Brown, the fire started at a residential home in the 200 block of North Prospect in Waverly shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to find the home fully engulfed in flames. After fighting the fire into the night, the Waverly Fire Department called in several other area fire departments for assistance in fighting the flames.

Brown goes over how his department initially responded to the fire, and what firefighters found as they arrived at the home.

Brown explains that his department has determined that the cause of the fire was not suspicious. He also goes over the suspected losses as a result of the fire.

Chief Brown says that the teamwork between his departments and those that came to offer assistance was second to none.

According to Brown, none of the occupants of the residents, nor any of their pets, were injured as a result of the fire.