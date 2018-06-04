No one injured following fire at Tam’s Cafe overnight Saturday

No one is hurt after a restaurant on West Morton Avenue caught fire over the weekend.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Fire Department, local firefighters received a call regarding a fire at Tam’s Café, located at 1904 West Morton Avenue, at approximately midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Reports say that the total estimated damage caused by the fire to be $80-thousand dollars in property damage, and approximately $125-thousand dollars total. Officials with the Jacksonville Fire Department say crews were on scene fighting the fire for nearly three hours, as they left the scene at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Aside from the Jacksonville Fire Department, local firefighters were assisted by crews from the South Jacksonville Fire Department.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, the cause and the origin of the fire remain unknown at this time and are still under investigation.