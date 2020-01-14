No One Injured In Beardstown School Bus Accident

No students were injured after a traffic accident involving a Beardstown District #15 school bus occurred this afternoon.

Superintendent Ron Gilbert said in a release to Quincy news outlets that the accident occurred at 3:50PM at the intersection of Welchwood Circle Apartments and Chandlerville Road. Nine students were on the bus at the time.

EMS/First Responders at the scene cleared all the students and the driver of any injuries. Parents were also notified of the incident, and the students were released to their parents.

Gilbert says that law enforcement is handling further details of investigation into the cause of the accident.