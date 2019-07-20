No Regrets Cookies Officially Opens In Cedar Commons

Jacksonville is home to some new tasty treats. No Regrets Cookies opened their doors for an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 10AM at 1111 West Morton Avenue, Suite 20 as a part of the Cedar Commons area next to Arby’s. After Tab and Peggy Turke retired from high-stress jobs, they decided a change of pace.

Peggy says her love for baking at a young age led her to pursue her passion. “I started baking when I was about 8 years old with 4-H. As I grew up, I continued to enjoy baking. However, Tab had gone to New York and brought back an insomnia cookie. I wanted to recreate that cookie because I enjoyed it so much. I felt like after I recreated it that I improved the recipe. When we were talking about my retirement, I said that I’d love to have a gourmet cookie shop. That’s kind of how this was born.”

Peggy describes how they came up with the name. “Tab came up with the name ‘No Regrets.’ While we were trying to figure out a name, he said: ‘Who’s ever going to regret getting a cookie from us?’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s the name!’ No regrets, it’s good for the soul.”

Peggy handles all of the baking and recipes. Tab handles the shipping and logistics of the business. Currently, No Regrets ships to all contiguous 48 states. They have received orders from millionaires in New York City businesses to Justin Timberlake. The menu features oversized cookies, jumbo cookies, cupcakes, cookie butter, and cookie cakes. The cookies have sold themselves, according to the Turkes.

“They are individually wrapped. Perfect for the school classrooms that require that or for a child who has allergies. It’s also nice for meetings where you don’t have to worry about someone picking up a cookie and not wanting it or liking it and putting it back. Nobody else is going to want that. With our cookies individually wrapped, they can look at it and decide all they want. It’s still going to be good once a person opens it.”



Peggy estimated that about 300 cookies were made the night prior to the opening on Friday. She says she’s made on average about 200 cookies per day since their soft opening. Currently, she has about 25-30 different types of cookies she makes for the menu but has up to over 40 different recipes. The cookies also have nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar free options for those on restricted diets. They also have a special icing machine.

Peggy says she uses royal icing for all of her designs but the machine has some special abilities. “The edible printer that prints out a frosting sheet and it’s very high quality. It can be a logo. It can be a picture. It can be just about anything that you want.”

They will offer coffee within the shop as the season calls for it. Currently, they have cold tea and water on hand. The store is open 10AM-6PM Monday through Friday. However, online ordering is open at any time. You can order online at noregretscookies.com or you can call them at 248-4342 to place orders or to get more information.