No serious injuries following drunk driving crash in Pike County

No one is seriously injured after a drunk driving accident in Pike County Wednesday night.

According to Illinois State Police reports, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 107 approximately a mile and a half south of Perry shortly after 9 p.m.

Preliminary investigations from state police indicate that 29-year old Drew Stamerjohn, of Mt. Sterling, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 107 a mile and a half south of Perry when his 2014 GMC Sierra 4×4 pickup left the lane it was traveling in.

After leaving the his lane, Stamerjohn’s Sierra sideswiped a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV, which was traveling north on Route 107 and being driven by a 16-year old male from Chambersburg. The sideswipe of the two vehicles made caused the rear driver’s side tire of the Trailblazer, as well as the front driver side tire of the Sierra to tear.

The 16-year old’s Trailblazer then went off the west side of the road before coming to a rest at the bottom a ditch. As for Stamerjohn’s Sierra, it traveled off the east side of the roadway, then traveled approximately another 200 yards through a field before coming to a rest.

Pike County EMS, along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The 16-year old driver was checked on a cleared with no injuries, while Stamerjohn refused medical attention and showed no signs of injury.

Stamerjohn was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.