No update four months after Beardstown slashing incident

Over four months have passed, since any update has been provided in regards to an investigation of reported slashing injuries in August.

News reports have claimed that shortly before 2:30 the morning of Sunday, August 19th law enforcement officers responded to La Isla bar at Third and Washington Streets in Beardstown. It has been reported that officers then discovered two men who had suffered severe wounds to their abdomens.

Two additional victims showed up to the Beardstown Police Department only hours after police responded to the La Isla crime scene. One of those victims was a female with a minor laceration, and the second was another female who had apparently suffered a blow to the neck.

According to reports, the blood found at the scene of the crime indicate that the alleged slashing incident took place between the rows of flags on the Second Street side of the downtown square between Washington Street and the middle of the block.

Police had, in the immediate aftermath of the injuries, shown that they were reluctant to release an identification of their suspect, because the person was determined at the time to be a flight risk.