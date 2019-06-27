Nonagenarian uninjured after IL-78 rollover crash

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a rollover crash on State Highway 78.

According to sheriff deputy reports, there was only one affected person and no injuries.

91 year old Leland Bingham, of Virginia, is listed as the sole occupant of a vehicle that was traveling south bound on 78 at Heitz Road shortly after 4 pm yesterday.

The official deputy report says that Bingham was traveling south bound when he faded, apparently, into the northbound lane of traffic to the point of being off the side of the road.

He then reportedly overcorrected, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Bingham supposedly did a 180 turn, meaning that his vehicle was presumable facing northbound in the southbound lane. The vehicle then reportedly went off the road to the west and fell in a ravine.

When deputies arrived, Bingham appeared to be trapped in his vehicle near a creek.

After finishing extrication of Bingham from the vehicle, he was reportedly uninjured.