Nordwall Receives Lincoln Merit Scholarship at UIS

A Jacksonville High School senior has been awarded a substantial scholarship for this Fall. Jocelyn Nordwall of Jacksonville has been admitted to the University of Illinois in Springfield and awarded a $7000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over the next 2 years. Nordwall plans to major in pre-nursing.

The scholarship is awarded based on a 3.76 GPA or above and earn a 21-23 on their ACT or a minimum of 1060 on the SAT. Nordwall has also been active in cheer, competitive dance, and the National English Honor Society while at JHS. Following her two years of pre-nursing at UIS, she plans to earn her bachelors of science in nursing from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing’s Springfield Regional Campus. After earning her degree she plans to work as an obstetrics nurse.

All incoming UIS freshmen are eligible to apply for Lincoln Merit Scholarships. The scholarship is renewable for up to 2 years if the student maintains college GPA requirements. For more information on UIS scholarships, contact the Office of Financial Assistance at 217-206-6724 or finaid@uis.edu. Students may apply for admission to UIS free of charge for the Summer and Fall 2020 terms.