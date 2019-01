By Blake Schnitker on January 23 at 9:48am

With potentially dangerous road conditions, a couple schools in Greene County are dismissing students early today.

Greenfield School District is announcing that students will be dismissed early today at 1:15 p.m.

North Greene schools will also be dismissing students early, with the elementary school letting students out at 1:15 p.m., and the junior and senior high school letting students out at 1:30 p.m.