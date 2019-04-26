North Morgan Water Co-Op Holds Public Hearing For Willow Creek Addition

The North Morgan Water Co-op is putting the final work into receiving a grant for their next major pipeline project. To fulfill a requirement by the USDA, the Co-Op held a public hearing on the Willow Creek waterline extension phase at Benton & Associates in Jacksonville last night.

Rodney Becker, President of the Co-Op, presented the small audience with details of the project. Outlining the scope of the project, the Willow Creek phase will be a part of the North Morgan-Cass County border that is north and east of Meredosia. The Co-op currently purchases their water from the City of Viriginia, and has done so since the City of Jacksonville’s old water plant flooded in June 2011. The new water line would service between 50-65 new members depending upon the amount of customers who will be signing up for the service in that region. Cost to sign up is $250, with $50 due at the sign up date and the remaining balance due once water is connected to the residence.

Becker explained that Morgan County’s choices for new pipelines are determined by voting precincts and census numbers, since the county is one of only 2 in the state divided by voting precincts instead of townships. The USDA then determines, based on population and economic standards in the precinct, who gets grants for rural land development. Becker said that numbers for the co-op have remained steady and prices for customers have remained steady despite recent flux in municipal population and municipal water rates. Current costs for North Morgan Water Co-Op members are $37 per 1000 gallons of usage and $7.60 per 1000 gallons over the initial 1000 gallons of usage.

Becker says the new project time length is determined by land acquisitions, but the co-op has steadily grown since its inception in 2001.

“Easements, getting permission from landowners, is the hardest step in this process just because it takes the longest. We are already working on that for this project. Without funding you can’t do anything, but most likely getting the title work and research done, getting documentations written up, getting the area plotted all take significant time as well. All of the board members are volunteer and they take the easements out and talk to the landowners, telling them what we’re thinking about doing and what we’d like to do even before we get funding. They tell them that we don’t have funding yet but we’re wanting to do this project. It goes much faster the sooner you get started with easements. To give everyone an idea, the Indian Creek phase of the Co-op was slightly larger but had somewhere near 300 easements for the project.”

Currently the co-op services around 940 members in total. Once the final paperwork is submitted to the USDA and approval for the project is given, land acquisitions would begin immediately to begin surveying the land for laying pipe in the ground accordance to state laws regulating water utilities.