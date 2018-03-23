Northridge Hills Golf Course set to be sold

Spring is here and that means warmer weather is just around the corner.

As the sun starts to poke out of the clouds, many people are thinking about the outdoors. Northridge Hills golf course in Jacksonville will soon have a new owner.

As of Wednesday, John and Rachel Rohn have agreed to purchase and start running the golf course. It will be renamed K’s Creek Golf Club and Wine bar. K’s Creek will be named after Rohn’s daughters, whose names start with the letter K.

John Rohn, who also owns Fitness World in Jacksonville, says the golf course will open on Monday.

Rohn expects to finalize the deal in a couple of weeks. He explains why he and his wife are making the purchase.

“We live out here so the 9th hole is my back yard. We didn’t want to see it grow weeds and the out of town owner didn’t show any interest in keeping it open. Somebody had to step up to the plate in this community if it was going to remain a golf course. We just couldn’t see it go to weeds or back to farm grounds cause this community just doesn’t have too many 63 acre treasures like this in the heart of town. It is really community minded. We really didn’t need one more project but we have a good staff lined up who really knows this place inside and out, people are going to love it as compared to prior management. We did the same thing at Fitness World.” said Rohn.



Rohn plans to make major changes inside and outside the club. He talks about how you can expect to see a familiar face running the place.

“It will be a new staff. Derek James,will be the old familiar name. He used to be the pro out here for a long time. He is going to be our golf course manager. Francey Sweeten, who has been running the Approach the last 4-5 years, is going to be the bar and restaurant manager. Those two will assemble folks to do things the right way out here.” Rohn said.



Rohn wants to give the golf course a complete face lift.

“We are going to completely gut the club house, bar and restaurant area. We want to make it like a Friday and Saturday night dinner choice for people. Build a large outdoor courtyard and outdoor patio. Bocce ball and bag sets, set outside and over look the pond and the 9th green. It will be a head to toe remodel, inside and out. We plan to change the lay out in the course. That hasn’t been changed since 1997.” Rohn said.



The new club house is expecting to serve its first Friday and Saturday meals in May. The original golf course opened in 1997.