Notification letters possible for City of Jacksonville water customers

Jacksonville water customers could start receiving notification letters in the mail if there is an increased possibility of lead in their drinking water.

However, superintendent of operations for Jacksonville’s utilities department Jack Cosner says don’t be alarmed. Cosner addressed the Jacksonville City Council about the notifications last week. He says the letters don’t mean there is lead in customers’ drinking water, but rather they serve as a warning that there is an increased possibility of lead in their drinking water due to certain work or maintenance procedures.

The notifications are part of a new requirement of Senate Bill 550, which was signed into law this year for water testing in schools.

Cosner says the notification letters will go out during any instance in which the Jacksonville Water Department performs maintenance or repairs to water mains, services, or meters.

According to the letters, nothing is changing in the source, treatment techniques, or the quality of water customers receive from the City of Jacksonville.