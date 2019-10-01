Notre Dame Economics Professor to Speak at Illinois College

Illinois College will host a Notre Dame economics professor and nationally known expert on poverty policies on campus this week.

Dr. James Sullivan, the Gilbert F. Schaefer College Professor of Economics at Notre Dame, will present a guest lecture on poverty on Thursday, October 3rd at the Kirby Learning Center at 7PM. Sullivan’s research and lecture will explore the consumption, saving, and borrowing behavior of poor households and how welfare and tax policies effects the well-being of the poor.

Sullivan is also the director and co-founder of the Wilson Sheehan Labratory for Economic Opportunities, a research center established in 2012 that works with service providers and policymakers to identify effective and replicable, evidence-based solutions to poverty in America.

In July 2018, Sullivan was appointed to the U.S. Commission on Social Impact Partnerships. The commission works in partnership with the U.S. Treasury to award grants for Pay For Success grants – grants which go towards evidence-based social programs to improve outcomes for vulnerable populations. Sullivan also serves on the National Poverty Center advisory board.

Sullivan has published 74 academic journal articles and book chapters, many of which have appeared in namesake economic publications and journals.

The lecture will begin at 7PM in the Kirby Learning Center’s Room 6. The event is free and open to the public. All Illinois College students in attendance will also receive convocation credit towards graduation.