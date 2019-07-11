Noven talks ways to end Workplace Violence

Do you ever engage in or witness confrontation at work?

What are the usual end results?

Workplace violence is something that about 2 million American workers are victims of according to The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA. The director of Illinois OSHA, Ben Noven talks about exactly what workplace violence is.

“Illinois OSHA defines workplace violence as any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or other threatening disruptive behavior that occurs at the worksite. This can be verbal, physical, it van even be as escalated as homicide.”

Noven explains what the best solution is in trying to eliminate workplace violence.

“The easiest thing to do is establish a zero-tolerance policy. The next thing to do is offer protection. That could include safety education, having a written, comprehensive, site-specific workplace violence prevention program in place, and having assurances that all employees have been trained on it.”

Of all current professions and job sites, the taxicab industry is at the highest risk for workplace violence at nearly 60 times the national average of violence on the job, while retail sales workers are the leaders in workplace violence at 330,000 attacks each year.

For more information on Illinois OSHA, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/idol/Laws-Rules/safety/Pages/default.aspx