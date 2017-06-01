Number of Action Items on agenda for tonight’s South Jax meeting

The creation of a new part-time position, a proposal to codify Village ordinances, and the resignation of a Village employee highlight tonight’s South Jacksonville meeting.

Starting the night off will be a report from still recently-elected Mayor Harry Jennings. This report includes discussions over the upcoming Village clean-up days June 8th-10th, a review of an ordinance court, as well as talks regarding liquor and gaming licensing and more.

Action items finding their way on to the agenda tonight include the resignation of acting South Jacksonville Police Josh Hallcok, which was reported yesterday. Other items include the creation of a part-time, Economic Development Officer position, a tourism grant, and a proposal to codify all Village ordinances – a goal expressed by newly-elected Mayor Jennings throughout his campaign.

Tonight’s meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the South Jacksonville Village Hall Board Room.