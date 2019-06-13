Nutwood Sees Another Breach; Calhoun County Residents Continue Macoupin Creek Commute By Boat

Misery continues for portions of the flood-torn southern portions of the WLDS/WEAI listening area. The Nutwood levee district, which encompasses 10,000 tillable acres in the northernmost portions of Jersey and the southwestern corner of Greene County, had another breach occur at 5:20PM Monday evening.

The man-made levee that was adjacent to the physical Nutwood levee was built up to 44 feet to protect grain bins located at the north edge of the village’s limits. The levee was also built to protect portions of Illinois Route 16. Nutwood residents had to rush to remove items from homes quickly, as reports in the area say that nearly 2 feet of water rushed the town in a matter of minutes.

The only way in and out of the village of Nutwood is an old blacktop road that leads to Fieldon in western Jersey County. Local Emergency Management said the breach could be attributed to saturation and 20 mile per hour winds blowing through the area Monday.

Residents of Calhoun County continue to use Macoupin Creek to get in and out of the county while portions of roads remain closed there – including the Joe Page Bridge and the Kampsville Ferry. Greene County Emergency Coordinator Cale Hoseman said in a report last Friday that boaters now have an area of buoys to navigate safely if they need to use a boat to get back and forth on the creek and that low rates of speed are being monitored.

While flood waters have begun to recede, major flood stage still remains and is expected for the next several days up and down the Illinois River Valley.