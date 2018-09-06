Oct. Village events to highlight Sept. Board of Trustees meeting

Preparations for the South Jacksonville Village Celebration will highlight this evening’s Board of Trustees meeting at Village Hall beginning at 7 p.m.

According to Village Clerk Megan Moore, before the 7 o’clock meeting, the trustees will welcome residents of the village and friends of John Gotschall, affectionately known as Sherm, at 6:30 to celebrate his 40 years of service to the Village and the Board of Trustees.

The meeting will call to order at 7 p.m.

Village President Harry Jennings will make announcements in the Mayor’s report in regards to upcoming important dates and events, including the closure of the Godfrey Park Water Toy, the Prairieland Heritage Steam Show, and all the events of the Village Celebration the first weekend of October, as well as the Safe Halloween event on Thursday, October 25th.

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to take action to approve the use of a billboard, a tourism grant for the Celebration 5k in Memory of fallen South Jacksonville police officer Scot Fitzgerald, street closures for the Village Celebration Parade Route, a compensation increase for Trustees from 100 dollars a month up to 250 a month to better reflect what other Village personnel earn, and the purchase of a new lift station pump for the South Main lift station.