October Weather

By Gary Scott on November 5, 2019 at 6:00am

A cooler and wetter October with just a touch of winter marked the weather picture for Jacksonville last month.

The average temperature for the month was at 54.7 degrees. That’s a full degree colder than normal.

The extremes of the month ranged from the 93 recorded on the 2nd, to 30 on Halloween night.

Halloween also included an inch of snow on the ground, a rarity for October.

Daily highs hit close to 66, and lows dropped to 43 and a half.

The precipitation included the 1 inch snow late. It also included 14 days of other precipitation. In all, Jacksonville received just under 4 inches of precipitation for the month. That’s a full inch more than normal.

There were just three days of 80 or better readings, and 12 nights in the 30s. WLDS-WEAI serves as an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.