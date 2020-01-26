Officer Struck By Man Trying to Leave Scene Of Traffic Stop

A Jacksonville Police officer was hit several times as a man tried to attempt leaving the scene of a traffic stop. 34 year old Allie O Stevens of Springfield struck the officer several times trying to leave the scene after the officer pulled his vehicle over in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue at Casey’s General Store at approximately 10:30 Saturday morning. There were 5 children in the car at the time that Stevens tried to pull away multiple times.



Stevens was eventually apprehended and cited for aggravated battery of a peace officer, improper display of a license plate, and failure to secure a child under the age of 8 in a proper child restraint system in a vehicle. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail on bond with court dates set for late February.

